Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX) Shares Gap Down to $12.90

Shares of Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOX – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $12.90, but opened at $12.60. Nano-X Imaging shares last traded at $12.70, with a volume of 7,965 shares changing hands.
The stock has a market capitalization of $595.80 million, a PE ratio of -7.58 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.63.
Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $2.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.28) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Nano-X Imaging Ltd. will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Nano-X Imaging Ltd. develops a commercial-grade tomographic imaging device with a digital X-ray source. The company provides teleradiology services and develops artificial intelligence applications to be used in real-world medical imaging applications. Its X-ray source is based on a digital micro-electro-mechanical systems semiconductor cathode.
