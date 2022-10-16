NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) Shares Gap Up to $10.91

NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $10.91, but opened at $11.29. NanoString Technologies shares last traded at $10.93, with a volume of 1,065 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NSTG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on NanoString Technologies from $30.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of NanoString Technologies to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on NanoString Technologies in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on NanoString Technologies from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.14.

NanoString Technologies Trading Down 3.8 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.14. The firm has a market cap of $488.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 6.04, a current ratio of 6.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NanoString Technologies

NanoString Technologies ( NASDAQ:NSTG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $32.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.32 million. NanoString Technologies had a negative net margin of 97.45% and a negative return on equity of 87.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.60) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that NanoString Technologies, Inc. will post -2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in NanoString Technologies by 3.5% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 19,410 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of NanoString Technologies by 3.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,563 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in NanoString Technologies by 21.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,595 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in NanoString Technologies by 4.4% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,393 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Green Alpha Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NanoString Technologies by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 10,738 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the last quarter.

NanoString Technologies Company Profile

NanoString Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells tools for scientific and clinical research in the fields of genomics and proteomics in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system.

Featured Articles

