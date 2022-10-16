Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.67.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NSSC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Napco Security Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, B. Riley upgraded shares of Napco Security Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th.

Get Napco Security Technologies alerts:

Napco Security Technologies Trading Down 4.8 %

Shares of NSSC stock opened at $27.03 on Friday. Napco Security Technologies has a 1 year low of $15.39 and a 1 year high of $31.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $992.81 million, a P/E ratio of 51.98 and a beta of 1.23.

Institutional Trading of Napco Security Technologies

Napco Security Technologies ( NASDAQ:NSSC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.11. Napco Security Technologies had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The firm had revenue of $43.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Napco Security Technologies will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Napco Security Technologies by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Napco Security Technologies by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new stake in Napco Security Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Napco Security Technologies by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

About Napco Security Technologies

(Get Rating)

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electronic security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Napco Security Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Napco Security Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.