Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Shares Gap Down to $58.55

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NDAQ shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $60.67 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nasdaq presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.69.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.89 billion, a PE ratio of 24.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $60.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.10.

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ:NDAQ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $893.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $881.86 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 19.25% and a return on equity of 21.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is currently 35.45%.

In related news, EVP Roland Chai sold 2,832 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.89, for a total value of $483,960.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,308,504.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.11, for a total value of $185,327.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,036 shares in the company, valued at $10,407,857.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Roland Chai sold 2,832 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.89, for a total transaction of $483,960.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,308,504.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,691 shares of company stock worth $1,850,528 in the last 90 days. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 34.8% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares during the period. Diligent Investors LLC raised its position in Nasdaq by 184.5% in the third quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 5,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 3,502 shares in the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nasdaq during the 3rd quarter worth about $875,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Nasdaq by 173.3% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 6,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 4,349 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in Nasdaq by 200.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 2,003 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The Market Technology segment includes anti financial crime technology business, which offers Nasdaq Trade Surveillance, a SaaS solution for brokers and other market participants to assist them in complying with market rules, regulations, and internal market surveillance policies; Nasdaq Automated Investigator, a cloud-deployed anti-money laundering tool; and Verafin, a SaaS technology provider of anti-financial crime management solutions.

