National Australia Bank (OTCMKTS:NABZY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Macquarie

National Australia Bank (OTCMKTS:NABZY – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at Macquarie from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of National Australia Bank from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, July 31st.

National Australia Bank Trading Down 1.7 %

National Australia Bank stock opened at $9.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.53. National Australia Bank has a 12-month low of $8.75 and a 12-month high of $12.95.

About National Australia Bank

National Australia Bank Limited provides financial services to individuals and businesses in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. It operates through Business and Private Banking, Personal Banking, Corporate and Institutional Banking, and New Zealand Banking segments. It operates through Business and Private Banking; Personal Banking; Corporate and Institutional Banking; New Zealand Banking; and Corporate Functions and Other segments.

