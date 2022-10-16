Natural Order Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NOACW) Short Interest Update

Natural Order Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NOACW – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 44,400 shares, a drop of 15.1% from the September 15th total of 52,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Natural Order Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NOACW stock opened at $0.01 on Friday. Natural Order Acquisition has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.03.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Natural Order Acquisition stock. Spartan Fund Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Natural Order Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NOACW – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 191,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

