NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) Rating Lowered to Neutral at BNP Paribas

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG – Get Rating) was downgraded by BNP Paribas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Friday, MarketBeat reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised NatWest Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on NatWest Group from GBX 350 ($4.23) to GBX 300 ($3.62) in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on NatWest Group from GBX 269.23 ($3.25) to GBX 355.38 ($4.29) in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.00.

NatWest Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NWG opened at $5.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. NatWest Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.70 and a fifty-two week high of $7.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.73 billion, a PE ratio of 6.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NatWest Group

NatWest Group ( NYSE:NWG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.07. NatWest Group had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 22.50%. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NatWest Group will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWG. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its position in shares of NatWest Group by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,478,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,147,000 after purchasing an additional 18,311 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NatWest Group by 45.9% in the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 39,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 12,267 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NatWest Group by 10.2% during the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 22,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,063 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of NatWest Group by 59.9% during the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 313,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,779,000 after acquiring an additional 117,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in NatWest Group by 52.7% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 28,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 9,727 shares in the last quarter. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NatWest Group Company Profile

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

