Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS) and POET Technologies (OTCMKTS:POETF) Critical Contrast

Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Rating) and POET Technologies (OTCMKTS:POETF – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

22.7% of Navitas Semiconductor shares are owned by institutional investors. 35.7% of Navitas Semiconductor shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Navitas Semiconductor and POET Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Navitas Semiconductor -55.52% -58.81% -25.12% POET Technologies N/A -88.82% -74.05%

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Navitas Semiconductor $23.74 million 21.60 -$152.68 million ($0.93) -4.39 POET Technologies $4.43 million 0.00 -$18.17 million ($0.05) N/A

This table compares Navitas Semiconductor and POET Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

POET Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Navitas Semiconductor. Navitas Semiconductor is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than POET Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Navitas Semiconductor has a beta of 2.6, meaning that its stock price is 160% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, POET Technologies has a beta of 0.81, meaning that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Navitas Semiconductor and POET Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Navitas Semiconductor 0 1 7 0 2.88 POET Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00

Navitas Semiconductor presently has a consensus price target of $12.57, suggesting a potential upside of 208.12%.

Summary

Navitas Semiconductor beats POET Technologies on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Navitas Semiconductor

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, and markets gallium nitride (GaN) power integrated circuits used in power conversion and charging. It operates in the United States, Ireland, Germany, Italy, Belgium, China, Taiwan, and the Philippines. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in El Segundo, California.

About POET Technologies

POET Technologies, Inc. engages in the designing, developing, manufacturing and sale of opto-electronic solutions for the sensing, data communications and telecommunications markets. It developed POET Optical Interposer platform, which allows the integration of electronic and photonic devices into a single multi-chip module. The company was founded on November 14, 1985 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

