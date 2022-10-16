Neovasc Inc. (TSE:NVC) Director Paul Geyer Acquires 2,783 Shares

Neovasc Inc. (TSE:NVC – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:NVCN) Director Paul Geyer bought 2,783 shares of Neovasc stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$6.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$18,089.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 15,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$99,677.50.
Paul Geyer also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, October 7th, Paul Geyer bought 2,217 shares of Neovasc stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$8.39 per share, for a total transaction of C$18,589.55.
- On Thursday, September 22nd, Paul Geyer bought 2,271 shares of Neovasc stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$8.13 per share, for a total transaction of C$18,456.42.
- On Friday, September 16th, Paul Geyer bought 4,486 shares of Neovasc stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$8.39 per share, for a total transaction of C$37,615.11.
Neovasc Stock Performance
Neovasc Inc. has a twelve month low of C$0.49 and a twelve month high of C$6.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$1.78.
About Neovasc
Neovasc Inc (Neovasc) is a specialty medical device company. The Company develops, manufactures and markets products for the cardiovascular marketplace. The Company’s segment is the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices. Its products include the Tiara technology in development for the transcatheter treatment of mitral valve disease, the Neovasc Reducer for the treatment of refractory angina, and tissue products.
