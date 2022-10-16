Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $127.00.

NSRGY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on Nestlé from CHF 139 to CHF 128 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Nestlé from CHF 140 to CHF 142 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. BNP Paribas lowered Nestlé from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Nestlé from CHF 98 to CHF 100 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Nestlé from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th.

Shares of OTCMKTS NSRGY opened at $104.32 on Friday. Nestlé has a twelve month low of $102.78 and a twelve month high of $141.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.85.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Nestlé during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Nestlé during the first quarter valued at $156,000. Castleview Partners LLC raised its position in Nestlé by 24.2% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 1,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its position in Nestlé by 18.5% during the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 1,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nestlé during the second quarter valued at $233,000. 0.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; and Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Nido, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

