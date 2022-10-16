NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.50.

NTST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of NETSTREIT from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of NETSTREIT in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of NETSTREIT from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of NETSTREIT in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of NETSTREIT from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in NETSTREIT by 31.1% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 970,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,761,000 after buying an additional 230,319 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new stake in NETSTREIT during the second quarter worth $447,000. Cambiar Investors LLC boosted its stake in NETSTREIT by 3.1% during the first quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 109,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,446,000 after buying an additional 3,269 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in NETSTREIT by 41.3% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 95,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,133,000 after buying an additional 27,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in NETSTREIT by 138.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,117,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,066,000 after buying an additional 649,499 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NTST opened at $17.09 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 3.30. The stock has a market cap of $860.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.45, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.98. NETSTREIT has a one year low of $17.07 and a one year high of $25.60.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.68%. NETSTREIT’s payout ratio is 400.02%.

NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

