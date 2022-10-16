Newegg Commerce (NASDAQ:NEGG) Shares Gap Down to $2.21

Newegg Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEGG – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $2.21, but opened at $2.14. Newegg Commerce shares last traded at $2.09, with a volume of 1,257 shares.

Newegg Commerce Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.22.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Newegg Commerce

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Newegg Commerce by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 452,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,858,000 after purchasing an additional 167,798 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Newegg Commerce in the 2nd quarter worth $135,000. Triatomic Management LP acquired a new position in Newegg Commerce in the 1st quarter worth $139,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newegg Commerce during the 2nd quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Newegg Commerce by 170.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 12,109 shares during the last quarter. 0.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Newegg Commerce

Newegg Commerce, Inc operates as an electronics-focused e-retailer in North America. The company offers desktops, laptops, gaming laptops, peripherals, and accessories; CPU/processors, graphic cards, motherboards, storage devices, and computer accessories; home video, home audio, headphones, pro audio/video, cellphones, wearables, and digital cameras; Xbox, Playstation, legacy gaming, and gaming titles; and home networking, commercial networking, server and components, and smart home products.

