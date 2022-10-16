News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) Shares Acquired by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Rating) by 43.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,844 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,472 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in News were worth $75,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NWSA. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in News during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in News during the second quarter worth about $54,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in News by 243.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in News during the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in News during the first quarter worth about $98,000. 64.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get News alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, General Counsel David B. Pitofsky sold 82,028 shares of News stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.73, for a total transaction of $1,536,384.44. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 87,706 shares in the company, valued at $1,642,733.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 13.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

News Stock Performance

Several analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on News in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Macquarie lowered News from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.10 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price objective on News to $34.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th.

NASDAQ NWSA opened at $15.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.50. News Co. has a 1-year low of $14.87 and a 1-year high of $25.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. News had a return on equity of 7.69% and a net margin of 6.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that News Co. will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

News Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. News’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.87%.

About News

(Get Rating)

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for News Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for News and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.