NewSquare Capital LLC Acquires 3,757 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,757 shares during the quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 61.2% in the 2nd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 118.2% in the 1st quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Financial Connections Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on JPM shares. UBS Group set a $124.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $127.00 to $126.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $133.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Barclays set a $200.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.75.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of JPM stock opened at $111.19 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $326.07 billion, a PE ratio of 8.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.09. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $101.28 and a fifty-two week high of $172.96.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $32.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.88 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 30.41%. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.74 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.36 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.10%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

Further Reading

