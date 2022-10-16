Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) Trading Down 4.3%

Nexa Resources S.A. (NYSE:NEXA – Get Rating) shares dropped 4.3% on Friday . The company traded as low as $5.31 and last traded at $5.34. Approximately 1,961 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 222,640 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.58.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Nexa Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th.

Get Nexa Resources alerts:

Nexa Resources Stock Down 4.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $705.91 million, a P/E ratio of 4.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.05.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Nexa Resources ( NYSE:NEXA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $829.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.74 million. Nexa Resources had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 8.87%. As a group, research analysts expect that Nexa Resources S.A. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NEXA. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Nexa Resources by 92.6% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 15,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 7,583 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Nexa Resources by 158.4% during the 1st quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 9,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 5,741 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Nexa Resources by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 502,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,695,000 after acquiring an additional 42,500 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Nexa Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $1,508,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Nexa Resources by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 13,629 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.86% of the company’s stock.

About Nexa Resources

(Get Rating)

Nexa Resources SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the zinc mining and smelting business. The company also produces zinc, silver, gold, copper cement, lead, sulfuric acid, sulfur dioxide, copper sulfate, and limestone deposits. It owns and operates five underground polymetallic mines, including three located in the Central Andes of Peru; and two located in the State of Minas Gerais in Brazil.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nexa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.