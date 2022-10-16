NioCorp Developments Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NIOBF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

NioCorp Developments Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NIOBF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 372,700 shares, a decrease of 16.3% from the September 15th total of 445,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 586,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1.40 target price on shares of NioCorp Developments in a research note on Thursday, June 30th.

NioCorp Developments Trading Down 4.7 %

NIOBF stock opened at $0.91 on Friday. NioCorp Developments has a 1 year low of $0.59 and a 1 year high of $1.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.79.

NioCorp Developments Company Profile

NioCorp Developments Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of mineral deposits in North America. It owns and develops the Elk Creek niobium/scandium/titanium project that owns one 226.43-acre parcel of land and associated mineral rights, and an additional 40 acres of mineral rights, as well as an optioned land package that covers an area of 1,396 acres located in Johnson County, southeast Nebraska.

