NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) Position Lessened by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 47,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,192 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in NiSource were worth $1,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NI. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NiSource during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NiSource during the first quarter worth $32,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of NiSource during the first quarter worth $33,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of NiSource by 84.6% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in NiSource during the first quarter worth $41,000. 95.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NI opened at $24.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.78 and its 200-day moving average is $29.57. NiSource Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.78 and a 52-week high of $32.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.63.

NiSource ( NYSE:NI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. NiSource had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 13.07%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that NiSource Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st will be paid a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. NiSource’s payout ratio is presently 61.04%.

Several equities analysts have commented on NI shares. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of NiSource from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NiSource in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Edward Jones raised shares of NiSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of NiSource from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of NiSource to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.83.

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses on natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

