NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) Shares Sold by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp decreased its stake in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 66,754 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,871 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in NiSource were worth $1,969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC increased its position in NiSource by 4.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of NiSource by 0.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 52,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Keene & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of NiSource by 4.5% in the first quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. now owns 8,752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of NiSource by 1.6% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 25,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its position in shares of NiSource by 0.5% in the first quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 83,952 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,670,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NI shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on NiSource to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays lowered their price objective on NiSource from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Edward Jones raised NiSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on NiSource from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on NiSource in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.83.

NiSource Price Performance

NI stock opened at $24.49 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.57. NiSource Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.78 and a 12-month high of $32.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $9.94 billion, a PE ratio of 15.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.46.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. NiSource had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 13.07%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that NiSource Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

NiSource Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.04%.

About NiSource

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses on natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

