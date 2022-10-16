Nolato AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NLTBF) Short Interest Update

Nolato AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NLTBF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,500 shares, a decrease of 15.2% from the September 15th total of 23,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 195.0 days.

Separately, DNB Markets began coverage on Nolato AB (publ) in a research note on Friday, September 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a SEK 60 target price on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NLTBF opened at 6.33 on Friday. Nolato AB has a 12-month low of 6.33 and a 12-month high of 9.00.

Nolato AB (publ) develops, manufactures, and sells plastic, silicone, and thermoplastic elastomer products for medical technology, pharmaceutical, consumer electronics, telecom, automotive, and other industrial sectors in North America, Sweden, Asia, and other Europe region. The company offers consumables and reusable labware for clinical, chemical, forensic, research, and industrial testing laboratories; manufactures pipette tips, deep-well plates, microtubes, and PCR products; assemblies and post-processing services; and products for primary pharmaceutical packaging, as well as for solids, creams, and ophthalmic and customized production solutions.

