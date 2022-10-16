null (LON:IDS) Sets New 52-Week Low at $176.85

null (LON:IDS – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 176.85 ($2.14) and last traded at GBX 179.45 ($2.17), with a volume of 832399 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 209.70 ($2.53).

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of null from GBX 222 ($2.68) to GBX 144 ($1.74) and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.49. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 307.79.

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider. The company offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands. It also provides services for the collection, sorting, and delivery of parcels and letters. In addition, the company operates ground-based parcel delivery networks in Europe that covers 40 countries and nation states.

