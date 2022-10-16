Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 81,452 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 2,145,376 shares.The stock last traded at $25.86 and had previously closed at $21.15.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Nutanix from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Nutanix from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Nutanix to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Northland Securities raised their price target on Nutanix to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Nutanix to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nutanix currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.08.

Get Nutanix alerts:

Nutanix Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.22 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.59 and a 200-day moving average of $19.77.

Insider Buying and Selling

Nutanix ( NASDAQ:NTNX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The technology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $385.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.14 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.68) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Nutanix, Inc. will post -1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total value of $114,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,127,490.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Nutanix news, COO David Sangster sold 24,085 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.93, for a total value of $552,269.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 199,763 shares in the company, valued at $4,580,565.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total value of $114,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 267,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,127,490.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 112,852 shares of company stock valued at $2,587,546 over the last ninety days. 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nutanix

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nutanix in the first quarter worth $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Nutanix during the first quarter valued at $35,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 41.8% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,716 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 50.5% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,797 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Nutanix during the first quarter valued at $78,000. Institutional investors own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

Nutanix Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers hyperconverged infrastructure software stack that converges virtualization, storage, and networking services into a turnkey solution; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; flow virtual networking and flow network security, which offers services to visualize the network, automate common network operations, and build virtual private networks; Nutanix Kubernetes Engine for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments, applications, and microservices; and Nutanix Cloud Clusters.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nutanix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutanix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.