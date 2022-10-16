Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 81,452 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 2,145,376 shares.The stock last traded at $25.86 and had previously closed at $21.15.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Nutanix from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Nutanix from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Nutanix to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Northland Securities raised their price target on Nutanix to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Nutanix to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nutanix currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.08.
Nutanix Price Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.22 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.59 and a 200-day moving average of $19.77.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total value of $114,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,127,490.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Nutanix news, COO David Sangster sold 24,085 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.93, for a total value of $552,269.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 199,763 shares in the company, valued at $4,580,565.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total value of $114,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 267,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,127,490.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 112,852 shares of company stock valued at $2,587,546 over the last ninety days. 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nutanix
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nutanix in the first quarter worth $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Nutanix during the first quarter valued at $35,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 41.8% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,716 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 50.5% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,797 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Nutanix during the first quarter valued at $78,000. Institutional investors own 77.48% of the company’s stock.
Nutanix Company Profile
Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers hyperconverged infrastructure software stack that converges virtualization, storage, and networking services into a turnkey solution; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; flow virtual networking and flow network security, which offers services to visualize the network, automate common network operations, and build virtual private networks; Nutanix Kubernetes Engine for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments, applications, and microservices; and Nutanix Cloud Clusters.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nutanix (NTNX)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/10-10/14
- Is Taiwan Semiconductor A Good Investment For 2023?
- Trinseo Gets A Downgrade But That Doesn’t Stop It From Advancing
- Delta Air Lines Looks Ready To Take Off
- Does the Zillow Stock Forecast Hint Toward a Turnaround?
Receive News & Ratings for Nutanix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutanix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.