Nutex Health (NASDAQ:NUTX) Shares Gap Down to $0.96

Shares of Nutex Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUTX – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $0.96, but opened at $0.90. Nutex Health shares last traded at $0.87, with a volume of 86,788 shares.

Nutex Health Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.41.

Nutex Health (NASDAQ:NUTX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 22nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $58.05 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nutex Health

About Nutex Health

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Nutex Health in the second quarter worth about $3,237,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Nutex Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,982,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nutex Health in the 2nd quarter worth $839,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Nutex Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $830,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Nutex Health in the second quarter worth approximately $152,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Nutex Health, Inc operates as a technology-enabled healthcare services company. It operates through two divisions: Hospital division and Population Health Management division. The Hospital division implements and operates health care models, including micro-hospitals, specialty hospitals, and hospital outpatient departments.

