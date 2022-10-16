Nutex Health (NASDAQ:NUTX) Shares Gap Down to $0.96

Shares of Nutex Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUTX – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $0.96, but opened at $0.90. Nutex Health shares last traded at $0.87, with a volume of 86,788 shares.
Nutex Health Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.41.
Nutex Health (NASDAQ:NUTX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 22nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $58.05 million for the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nutex Health
About Nutex Health
Nutex Health, Inc operates as a technology-enabled healthcare services company. It operates through two divisions: Hospital division and Population Health Management division. The Hospital division implements and operates health care models, including micro-hospitals, specialty hospitals, and hospital outpatient departments.
