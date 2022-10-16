Nutex Health (NASDAQ:NUTX) Shares Gap Down to $0.96

Shares of Nutex Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUTXGet Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $0.96, but opened at $0.90. Nutex Health shares last traded at $0.87, with a volume of 86,788 shares.

Nutex Health Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.41.

Nutex Health (NASDAQ:NUTXGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 22nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $58.05 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nutex Health

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Nutex Health in the second quarter worth about $3,237,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Nutex Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,982,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nutex Health in the 2nd quarter worth $839,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Nutex Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $830,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Nutex Health in the second quarter worth approximately $152,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

About Nutex Health

(Get Rating)

Nutex Health, Inc operates as a technology-enabled healthcare services company. It operates through two divisions: Hospital division and Population Health Management division. The Hospital division implements and operates health care models, including micro-hospitals, specialty hospitals, and hospital outpatient departments.

Featured Stories

