Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 68,609 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 2,083,154 shares.The stock last traded at $82.67 and had previously closed at $86.58.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the company. TD Securities cut their price objective on Nutrien from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $135.00 price objective on Nutrien in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Nutrien from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Nutrien to $102.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Nutrien from $126.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.75.

Get Nutrien alerts:

Nutrien Stock Down 10.0 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $41.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $89.28 and a 200 day moving average of $91.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Nutrien Announces Dividend

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.90 by ($0.05). Nutrien had a return on equity of 28.14% and a net margin of 19.43%. The firm had revenue of $14.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.36 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Nutrien Ltd. will post 16.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. Nutrien’s payout ratio is currently 16.18%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nutrien

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Nutrien by 4.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,564,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,115,774,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194,557 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 129.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,092,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,123,056,000 after buying an additional 7,949,254 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 3.4% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,078,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,513,000 after buying an additional 395,796 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 0.3% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,686,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,251,000 after buying an additional 36,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dodge & Cox raised its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 1.2% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 10,026,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,985,000 after buying an additional 120,689 shares during the last quarter. 63.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nutrien

(Get Rating)

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.