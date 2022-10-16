Nutrien (TSE:NTR) Shares Down 4.1%

Shares of Nutrien Ltd. (TSE:NTR – Get Rating) traded down 4.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$114.12 and last traded at C$114.16. 189,872 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 1,672,750 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$119.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a C$67.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$97.92.

Nutrien Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$58.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.98, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$118.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$118.01.

Nutrien Announces Dividend

Nutrien ( TSE:NTR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported C$7.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$7.58 by C($0.11). The business had revenue of C$18.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$19.42 billion. Analysts forecast that Nutrien Ltd. will post 19.9600002 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.19%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Robert Kirkpatrick sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$116.92, for a total transaction of C$116,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$64,656.76.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

Featured Articles

