Nuvectra (OTCMKTS:NVTRQ) vs. Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) Financial Survey

Nuvectra (OTCMKTS:NVTRQ – Get Rating) and Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Nuvectra and Penumbra’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Nuvectra alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuvectra N/A N/A N/A Penumbra -2.40% 0.97% 0.71%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Nuvectra and Penumbra’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuvectra N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Penumbra $747.59 million 9.12 $5.28 million ($0.52) -346.03

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Penumbra has higher revenue and earnings than Nuvectra.

81.7% of Penumbra shares are held by institutional investors. 2.9% of Nuvectra shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.5% of Penumbra shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Nuvectra and Penumbra, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nuvectra 0 0 0 0 N/A Penumbra 0 1 9 0 2.90

Penumbra has a consensus price target of $228.73, suggesting a potential upside of 27.11%. Given Penumbra’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Penumbra is more favorable than Nuvectra.

Summary

Penumbra beats Nuvectra on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nuvectra

(Get Rating)

Nuvectra Corporation, a neurostimulation medical device company, develops and commercializes neurostimulation technology platform for the treatment of various disorders in neuroscience and clinical markets. The company offers Algovita, a spinal cord stimulation system for the treatment of chronic intractable pain of the trunk and limbs. It is also developing Virtis, a sacral neuromodulation (SNM) system for the treatment of chronic urinary retention and overactive bladder; and technologies to support other indications, including SNM for the treatment of overactive bladder and deep brain stimulation to treat Parkinson's disease. The company serves hospitals, surgery centers, and medical facilities through a direct sales force and third-party distributors in the United States and Europe. Nuvectra Corporation was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

About Penumbra

(Get Rating)

Penumbra, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra RED, JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, BMX96, DDC, and PX SLIM brands. It also provides neurosurgical aspiration tools for the removal of tissue and fluids under the Artemis Neuro Evacuation Device brand; aspiration-based thrombectomy systems for vascular applications under the Indigo System brand; and detachable embolic coil systems for peripheral embolization under the Ruby Coil and Ruby LP brand names. In addition, the company offers microcatheter for the delivery of detachable coils and occlusion devices under the LANTERN brand; and detachable, microcatheter-deliverable occlusion devices designed primarily to occlude peripheral vessels under the POD (Penumbra Occlusion Device) brand, as well as immersive computer-based technologies and immersive therapeutics to promote health, motor function, and cognition under the Real Immersive System brand; and a complementary device for use with Ruby Coil and POD for vessel occlusion under the Packing Coil and Packing Coil LP brands. The company sells its products through direct sales organizations and distributors. Penumbra, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Alameda, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Nuvectra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvectra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.