Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Shares Acquired by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) by 140.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,118 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,911 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 1.7% during the second quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 9,737 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 1.5% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 11,920 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 3.0% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 7,571 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 5.7% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,180 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 5.5% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,728 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. 78.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 4,475,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $58.21 per share, with a total value of $260,511,578.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 186,160,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,836,383,262.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 4,475,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $58.21 per share, with a total value of $260,511,578.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 186,160,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,836,383,262.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 10,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total value of $252,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 190,281,578 shares in the company, valued at $4,804,609,844.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 8,292,787 shares of company stock valued at $487,389,308. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:OXY opened at $66.68 on Friday. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.05 and a fifty-two week high of $77.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $66.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.23. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 60.25% and a net margin of 32.25%. The company had revenue of $10.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 10.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OXY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $93.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Tudor Pickering cut Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $89.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.50.

About Occidental Petroleum

(Get Rating)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

Featured Stories

