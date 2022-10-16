Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Stock Holdings Increased by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 145,021 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,929 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $8,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GFG Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth $530,000. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 4,285 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth $547,000. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 125,509 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,390,000 after buying an additional 15,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 85,296 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,022,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 4,475,375 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $58.21 per share, with a total value of $260,511,578.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 186,160,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,836,383,262.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 10,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total transaction of $252,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 190,281,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,804,609,844.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 4,475,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $58.21 per share, with a total value of $260,511,578.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 186,160,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,836,383,262.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 8,292,787 shares of company stock valued at $487,389,308 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE OXY opened at $66.68 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $66.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $26.05 and a one year high of $77.13. The company has a market capitalization of $62.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.81.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.23. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 60.25% and a net margin of 32.25%. The firm had revenue of $10.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 10.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Occidental Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on OXY shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. MKM Partners restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $93.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Citigroup cut Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Occidental Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.50.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

(Get Rating)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OXY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.