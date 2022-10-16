Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust (LON:ORIT) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $92.70

Shares of Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust plc (LON:ORIT – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 92.70 ($1.12) and last traded at GBX 93.31 ($1.13), with a volume of 666619 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 93.10 ($1.12).
The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 110.38 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 111.22. The firm has a market capitalization of £523.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 514.44.
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were given a dividend of GBX 1.31 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust’s payout ratio is presently 2,777.78%.
Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust plc operates as a closed end investment company in Europe and Australia. The company also focuses on building and operating a diversified portfolio of renewable energy assets. As of December 31, 2021, it owned a portfolio of 31 renewable energy assets covering the operational capacity of 290 MW.
