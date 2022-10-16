Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust (LON:ORIT) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $92.70

Shares of Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust plc (LON:ORIT – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 92.70 ($1.12) and last traded at GBX 93.31 ($1.13), with a volume of 666619 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 93.10 ($1.12).

Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust Stock Down 0.5 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 110.38 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 111.22. The firm has a market capitalization of £523.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 514.44.

Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were given a dividend of GBX 1.31 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust’s payout ratio is presently 2,777.78%.

Insider Transactions at Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust

Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust Company Profile

In other Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust news, insider Philip Austin purchased 14,489 shares of Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 103 ($1.24) per share, with a total value of £14,923.67 ($18,032.47).

Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust plc operates as a closed end investment company in Europe and Australia. The company also focuses on building and operating a diversified portfolio of renewable energy assets. As of December 31, 2021, it owned a portfolio of 31 renewable energy assets covering the operational capacity of 290 MW.

