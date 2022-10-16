Omnicom Group (OMC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, October 18th. Analysts expect Omnicom Group to post earnings of $1.64 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.12. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 39.15% and a net margin of 9.07%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Omnicom Group to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of OMC stock opened at $66.67 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.65. Omnicom Group has a 12 month low of $61.31 and a 12 month high of $91.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OMC. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Omnicom Group in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Omnicom Group to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Omnicom Group from $96.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Omnicom Group in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Omnicom Group from $73.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.70.

In other news, VP Michael J. Obrien sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.47, for a total transaction of $1,268,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 131,118 shares in the company, valued at $9,239,885.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OMC. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 77.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 116.1% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 1,337 shares during the last quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, qPULA Trading Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Institutional investors own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

