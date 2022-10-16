Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) Shares Gap Up to $6.97

Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $6.97, but opened at $7.57. Open Lending shares last traded at $7.40, with a volume of 4,513 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LPRO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Open Lending from $55.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Open Lending from $28.00 to $17.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Open Lending from $32.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Open Lending from $55.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Open Lending from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Open Lending has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.89.

Open Lending Stock Down 5.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 18.48 and a quick ratio of 18.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.54. The stock has a market cap of $883.54 million, a P/E ratio of 19.44 and a beta of 0.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Open Lending

Open Lending ( NASDAQ:LPRO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. Open Lending had a net margin of 21.02% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The firm had revenue of $52.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. Open Lending’s revenue was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Open Lending Co. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Open Lending by 6.2% in the first quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 16,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Open Lending by 6.2% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Open Lending by 11.0% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 12,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Open Lending by 6.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Open Lending by 10.2% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 13,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.59% of the company’s stock.

About Open Lending

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to credit unions, regional banks, and non-bank auto finance companies and captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers in the United States. It offers Lenders Protection Program (LPP), which is a Software as a Service platform that facilitates loan decision making and automated underwriting by third-party lenders and the issuance of credit default insurance through third-party insurance providers.

