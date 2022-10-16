OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners cut OpGen to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th.

Shares of OPGN opened at $0.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.24 and a beta of -0.15. OpGen has a 1 year low of $0.19 and a 1 year high of $2.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

OpGen ( NASDAQ:OPGN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The medical research company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $0.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.00 million. OpGen had a negative return on equity of 70.99% and a negative net margin of 624.26%. As a group, equities analysts expect that OpGen will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in OpGen stock. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in OpGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPGN – Get Rating) by 70.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.18% of OpGen worth $64,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.24% of the company’s stock.

OpGen, Inc, a precision medicine company, engages in developing and commercializing molecular microbiology solutions in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes Acuitas AMR Gene Panel, an in vitro diagnostic (IVD) test for the detection and identification of various bacterial nucleic acids and genetic determinants of antimicrobial resistance (AMR) from bacterial colonies isolated from any specimen, as well as Curetis CE-IVD-marked polymerase chain reaction-based SARS-CoV-2 test kits.

