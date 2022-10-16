Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Cuts Position in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its position in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,041 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,060 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Meritage Homes were worth $873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes during the first quarter worth $40,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 103.8% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 597 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes during the first quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 15.9% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 991 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Meritage Homes alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MTH. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Meritage Homes from $93.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Meritage Homes from $94.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Meritage Homes from $130.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Meritage Homes from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.14.

Insider Transactions at Meritage Homes

Meritage Homes Price Performance

In related news, CAO Alison Sasser sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.92, for a total transaction of $87,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,868.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTH opened at $66.66 on Friday. Meritage Homes Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.51 and a fifty-two week high of $125.01. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $6.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.81 by $0.96. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 16.53% and a return on equity of 29.09%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.36 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Meritage Homes Co. will post 25.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Meritage Homes Profile

(Get Rating)

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Meritage Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritage Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.