Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Decreases Holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,960 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 647 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,537,902 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,381,358,000 after buying an additional 519,620 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,087,879 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $819,685,000 after buying an additional 1,184,555 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,898,679 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $540,242,000 after buying an additional 394,616 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,585,224 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $450,316,000 after buying an additional 2,883,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,111,869 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $120,938,000 after buying an additional 72,447 shares in the last quarter. 39.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LVS opened at $35.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 52-week low of $28.88 and a 52-week high of $48.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.19.

Las Vegas Sands ( NYSE:LVS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The casino operator reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.09). Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 31.93% and a net margin of 45.39%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $949.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.26) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -1.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on LVS shares. UBS Group set a $42.00 price objective on Las Vegas Sands in a report on Monday, June 20th. Bank of America upgraded Las Vegas Sands from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on Las Vegas Sands in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $53.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.31.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

