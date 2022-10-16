Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $874,000 Stock Holdings in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 179.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,594 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,937 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Coinbase Global by 346.4% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 683 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 2,638 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 15,880 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $3,015,000 after purchasing an additional 2,093 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Coinbase Global by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 12,627 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after purchasing an additional 2,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in Coinbase Global by 60.2% during the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 4,344 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.31% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on COIN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Coinbase Global from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Coinbase Global in a report on Thursday, September 29th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Atlantic Securities upped their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Coinbase Global to $220.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.91.

COIN stock opened at $63.59 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $72.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.79. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.83 and a 12 month high of $368.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $13.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.48 and a beta of 2.73.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($4.95) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.04) by ($1.91). Coinbase Global had a negative net margin of 4.79% and a negative return on equity of 4.61%. The firm had revenue of $808.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $877.32 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -11.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Coinbase Global news, Director Tobias Lutke acquired 5,519 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $67.61 per share, with a total value of $373,139.59. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 76,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,202,183.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Tobias Lutke bought 5,519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $67.61 per share, for a total transaction of $373,139.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 76,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,202,183.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 2,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $156,744.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,974,024. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 51,444 shares of company stock valued at $3,710,568. Corporate insiders own 36.10% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

