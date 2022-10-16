Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Lowers Holdings in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its stake in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,589 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after selling 310 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 5,210.3% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 243,000 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $23,612,000 after purchasing an additional 238,424 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 11,998 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. now owns 2,675 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 513.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 22,215 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after purchasing an additional 18,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Citrix Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,014,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Citrix Systems alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Citrix Systems in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Citrix Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.80.

Citrix Systems Stock Performance

Shares of CTXS opened at $103.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $103.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.12 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.07 and a 1-year high of $108.84.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The cloud computing company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $859.52 million for the quarter. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 68.95%.

Citrix Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Collaborative Work Management; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing, digital transaction, and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance, which uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access that provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTXS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Citrix Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citrix Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.