Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Lowers Position in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its stake in shares of Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,522 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Albany International were worth $829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Albany International by 5.5% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,666 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Albany International by 3.9% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 6,716 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in Albany International by 9.1% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Albany International by 9.3% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,546 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Albany International by 2.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,317 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. 98.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Albany International Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of AIN stock opened at $83.31 on Friday. Albany International Corp. has a 12-month low of $75.24 and a 12-month high of $97.73. The company has a current ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $86.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.27.

Albany International Announces Dividend

Albany International ( NYSE:AIN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The textile maker reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.27. Albany International had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 12.93%. The firm had revenue of $261.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Albany International Corp. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Albany International’s payout ratio is currently 21.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AIN shares. Truist Financial cut Albany International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Albany International in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors cut Albany International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 16th.

Albany International Company Profile

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the textile and materials processing business. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in the manufacturing of papers, paperboards, tissues, and towels.

