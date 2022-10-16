Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Lowers Stock Position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its position in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 80,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,400 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber were worth $860,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GT. Comerica Bank raised its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 65.4% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 231,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,241,000 after acquiring an additional 91,706 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the first quarter worth $931,000. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 6.8% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 17,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 13.5% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 24,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 2,932 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 266.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 123,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,759,000 after acquiring an additional 89,449 shares during the period. 80.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Price Performance

Goodyear Tire & Rubber stock opened at $10.99 on Friday. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a 12-month low of $10.07 and a 12-month high of $24.89. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Goodyear Tire & Rubber ( NASDAQ:GT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 11.87%. Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s revenue was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

GT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.33.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Profile

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, earthmoving equipment, and mining and industrial equipment under the Goodyear, Cooper, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, Mastercraft, Roadmaster, and various other house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

