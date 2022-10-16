Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Purchases 20,900 Shares of Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating) by 74.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 49,054 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,900 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Digital Turbine were worth $857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 21.0% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 48,900 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 328.2% during the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 47,100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 36,100 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Digital Turbine during the second quarter valued at about $776,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 38.6% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 24,524 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 6,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tealwood Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 116.2% during the second quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,817 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 23,546 shares in the last quarter. 65.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on APPS shares. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Digital Turbine from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Digital Turbine from $32.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Digital Turbine to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Digital Turbine in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.40.

APPS opened at $13.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.26, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.91. Digital Turbine, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.19 and a twelve month high of $93.98.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $188.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.68 million. Digital Turbine had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 29.78%. Equities analysts expect that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a mobile growth platform for advertisers, publishers, carriers, and device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company operates through three segments: On Device Media, In App Media – AdColony, and In App Media – Fyber. Its application media platform delivers mobile applications to various publishers, carriers, OEMs, and devices; and content media platform offers news, weather, sports, and other content, as well as programmatic advertising, and sponsored and editorial content media.

