Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Reduces Position in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,948 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 813 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Crocs were worth $874,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in shares of Crocs during the first quarter valued at approximately $369,000. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its stake in Crocs by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 1,311 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Crocs by 5,986.3% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 49,177 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,757,000 after buying an additional 48,369 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Crocs by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 8,949 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 1,473 shares during the period. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Crocs in the first quarter worth $933,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CROX. OTR Global downgraded Crocs to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Crocs in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Crocs from $120.00 to $116.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Crocs in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $52.42 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.00.

Shares of Crocs stock opened at $77.51 on Friday. Crocs, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.08 and a fifty-two week high of $183.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.58, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.94. The company has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $75.08 and a 200 day moving average of $65.90.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The textile maker reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $964.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $938.93 million. Crocs had a return on equity of 202.79% and a net margin of 19.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 50.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.23 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Crocs, Inc. will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Michelle Poole sold 7,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.26, for a total transaction of $587,503.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 168,905 shares in the company, valued at $13,556,315.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Shannon Sisler sold 3,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $253,120.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,303 shares in the company, valued at $3,944,240. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Michelle Poole sold 7,320 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.26, for a total value of $587,503.20. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 168,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,556,315.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flip-flops, boots, flats, wedges, platforms, socks, shoe charms, loafers, sneakers, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

