Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 1,608 Shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its position in shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,608 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Celsius were worth $823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Candlestick Capital Management LP increased its position in Celsius by 520.0% during the 1st quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 930,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,317,000 after buying an additional 780,000 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Celsius by 6.4% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Must Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Celsius in the first quarter valued at about $936,000. LGT Group Foundation boosted its stake in Celsius by 5.7% in the first quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 82,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,816,000 after buying an additional 4,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Celsius by 0.4% in the second quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 51,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,353,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.30% of the company’s stock.
Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley raised their price objective on Celsius from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on Celsius from $74.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Wedbush assumed coverage on Celsius in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Celsius from $93.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.75.
Shares of CELH opened at $82.68 on Friday. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.31 and a 1 year high of $118.19. The company has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 212.00 and a beta of 1.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $98.24 and a 200-day moving average of $76.52.
Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $154.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.74 million. Celsius had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 6.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 136.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.
Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional drinks and liquid supplements in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers various carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals name; dietary supplement in carbonated flavors, including apple jack'd, orangesicle, inferno punch, cherry lime, blueberry pomegranate, strawberry dragon fruit, tangerine grapefruit, and jackfruit under the CELSIUS HEAT name; and branched-chain amino acids functional energy drink that fuels muscle recovery under the CELSIUS BCCA+ENERGY name.
