Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 7,187 Shares of ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,716 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,187 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in ATI were worth $925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of ATI by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 93,908 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after acquiring an additional 5,140 shares during the last quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ATI by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC now owns 324,245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,364,000 after acquiring an additional 81,311 shares during the last quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of ATI in the 1st quarter valued at about $470,000. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ATI by 180.0% in the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 54,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after acquiring an additional 34,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of ATI by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,563,308 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,959,000 after acquiring an additional 203,883 shares during the last quarter.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of ATI from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of ATI to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of ATI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of ATI from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ATI presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.14.

In related news, CAO Karl D. Schwartz sold 2,000 shares of ATI stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 64,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,620,825. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CAO Karl D. Schwartz sold 2,000 shares of ATI stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 64,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,620,825. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director James C. Diggs sold 12,500 shares of ATI stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,060 shares in the company, valued at $1,105,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 31,500 shares of company stock valued at $819,490 over the last ninety days. 0.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ATI opened at $27.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 675.17 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.16. ATI Inc. has a one year low of $13.85 and a one year high of $33.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.89.

ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $959.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $837.33 million. ATI had a net margin of 0.36% and a return on equity of 21.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 55.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that ATI Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

ATI Inc manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

