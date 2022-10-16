Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Trims Position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) by 67.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,976 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 8,214 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Charles River Laboratories International during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Charles River Laboratories International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Charles River Laboratories International during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 174 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 213 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CRL opened at $197.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $181.36 and a 12 month high of $449.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $206.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $228.90. The stock has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.88, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.30.

Charles River Laboratories International ( NYSE:CRL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.03. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 21.51%. The business had revenue of $973.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $995.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.61 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current year.

CRL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stephens set a $315.00 target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $290.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $285.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $314.33.

In other news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 200 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.13, for a total transaction of $45,226.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,695,815.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

