Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Trims Stock Position in NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its holdings in shares of NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,753 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,074 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in NorthWestern were worth $928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWE. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in NorthWestern by 40.4% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 53,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,226,000 after buying an additional 15,341 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd purchased a new position in NorthWestern during the first quarter worth about $433,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 70,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,292,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of NorthWestern in the 1st quarter worth about $236,000.

Get NorthWestern alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at NorthWestern

In other NorthWestern news, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total transaction of $216,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 193,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,430,195.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NorthWestern Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NWE opened at $50.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.49, a PEG ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.05. NorthWestern Co. has a one year low of $49.05 and a one year high of $63.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.54.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $323.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.20 million. NorthWestern had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 12.61%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NorthWestern Co. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NorthWestern Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.99%. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded NorthWestern from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on NorthWestern from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Bank of America upgraded NorthWestern from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on NorthWestern from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.00.

NorthWestern Profile

(Get Rating)

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NorthWestern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NorthWestern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.