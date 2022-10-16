Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) Rating Lowered to Underperform at Bank of America

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) was downgraded by Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a $25.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America‘s target price points to a potential upside of 7.25% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on OGN. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Organon & Co. from $35.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler upgraded Organon & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th.

NYSE:OGN opened at $23.31 on Friday. Organon & Co. has a 12-month low of $22.88 and a 12-month high of $39.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 0.79.

Organon & Co. ( NYSE:OGN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Organon & Co. had a negative return on equity of 109.70% and a net margin of 17.42%. On average, research analysts predict that Organon & Co. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 68,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,391,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. in the second quarter worth approximately $201,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new position in Organon & Co. during the first quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. in the fourth quarter worth $140,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 1.6% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 93,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,264,000 after buying an additional 1,475 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

Organon & Co, a health care company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

