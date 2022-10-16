Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) Rating Lowered to Underperform at Bank of America

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) was downgraded by Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a $25.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America‘s target price points to a potential upside of 7.25% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on OGN. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Organon & Co. from $35.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler upgraded Organon & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th.
Organon & Co. Trading Down 3.0 %
NYSE:OGN opened at $23.31 on Friday. Organon & Co. has a 12-month low of $22.88 and a 12-month high of $39.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 0.79.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 68,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,391,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. in the second quarter worth approximately $201,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new position in Organon & Co. during the first quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. in the fourth quarter worth $140,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 1.6% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 93,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,264,000 after buying an additional 1,475 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.28% of the company’s stock.
Organon & Co. Company Profile
Organon & Co, a health care company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.
