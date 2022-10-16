Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) Shares Gap Down to $24.03

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $24.03, but opened at $23.23. Organon & Co. shares last traded at $23.31, with a volume of 16,321 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on OGN. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Organon & Co. from $35.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America downgraded shares of Organon & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Organon & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th.

Get Organon & Co. alerts:

Organon & Co. Stock Down 3.0 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a PE ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 0.79.

Organon & Co. Dividend Announcement

Organon & Co. ( NYSE:OGN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Organon & Co. had a net margin of 17.42% and a negative return on equity of 109.70%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Organon & Co. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.80%. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.81%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in Organon & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $140,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Organon & Co. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Organon & Co. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 48,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 5,596 shares during the period. Finally, City State Bank acquired a new position in shares of Organon & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 76.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Organon & Co. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Organon & Co, a health care company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Organon & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organon & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.