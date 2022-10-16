OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) Shares Sold by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV lowered its stake in shares of OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Rating) by 54.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,902 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,230 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in OSI Systems were worth $163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in OSI Systems by 4.6% in the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 21,073 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,794,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OSI Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $374,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of OSI Systems by 175.6% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 16,709 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 10,646 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 4.8% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,990 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP increased its holdings in OSI Systems by 2.0% in the first quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 171,517 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,600,000 after buying an additional 3,370 shares during the last quarter. 91.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at OSI Systems

In other news, insider Paul Keith Morben sold 1,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.59, for a total transaction of $89,199.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,276 shares in the company, valued at $729,000.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Paul Keith Morben sold 1,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.59, for a total value of $89,199.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $729,000.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Malcolm Peter Maginnis sold 1,629 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.81, for a total transaction of $143,042.49. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,108,864.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 34,246 shares of company stock worth $2,755,637. 5.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

OSI Systems Price Performance

Shares of OSIS opened at $70.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.67. OSI Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.31 and a 1-year high of $103.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 10.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $82.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.95.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The technology company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $337.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.40 million. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 9.75%. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

OSI Systems announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, September 19th that authorizes the company to buyback 2,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on OSIS shares. StockNews.com raised OSI Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 8th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on OSI Systems to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of OSI Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th.

OSI Systems Company Profile

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures electronic systems and components worldwide. It operates in three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation detection, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems, AS&E, and Gatekeeper names.

