Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.77.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oddo Bhf cut Outokumpu Oyj from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Outokumpu Oyj from €6.60 ($6.73) to €6.30 ($6.43) in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets lowered Outokumpu Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a €5.00 ($5.10) price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Outokumpu Oyj in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company.

Outokumpu Oyj Price Performance

Shares of OUTKY stock opened at $1.95 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.52. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.84. Outokumpu Oyj has a 1-year low of $1.95 and a 1-year high of $3.53.

About Outokumpu Oyj

Outokumpu Oyj produces and sells various stainless steel products in Finland, other European countries, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It offers cold rolled coils, strips, and sheets; precision strips; hot rolled coils, strips, and plates; quarto plates; precise components, including welded stainless-steel I-beams, H-beams, hollow-section tubes, bent profiles, structural sections, press plates, roll shells, and blancs and disks; semi-finished stainless steel long products comprising billets and blooms, forged and rolled billets, cast slabs, ingots, and rebar; and stainless steel wire rods, wires, and bars.

