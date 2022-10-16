Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGY) versus LM Funding America (NASDAQ:LMFA) Financial Contrast

Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGY – Get Rating) and LM Funding America (NASDAQ:LMFA – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Pagaya Technologies and LM Funding America’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pagaya Technologies $474.59 million 1.85 -$91.15 million N/A N/A LM Funding America $900,000.00 13.31 $4.76 million N/A N/A

LM Funding America has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Pagaya Technologies.

Risk & Volatility

Profitability

Pagaya Technologies has a beta of 12.8, indicating that its share price is 1,180% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LM Funding America has a beta of 1.81, indicating that its share price is 81% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Pagaya Technologies and LM Funding America’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pagaya Technologies N/A -31.38% -12.45% LM Funding America -1,385.84% -43.25% -42.43%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

6.7% of LM Funding America shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of LM Funding America shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Pagaya Technologies and LM Funding America, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pagaya Technologies 0 2 0 0 2.00 LM Funding America 0 0 1 0 3.00

Pagaya Technologies currently has a consensus target price of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 422.39%. LM Funding America has a consensus target price of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 227.83%. Given Pagaya Technologies’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Pagaya Technologies is more favorable than LM Funding America.

About Pagaya Technologies

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. operates as a financial technology company in Israel, the United States, and the Cayman Islands. It develops and implements proprietary artificial intelligence technology and related software solutions to assist partners to originate loans and other assets. Its partners include high-growth financial technology companies, incumbent financial institutions, auto finance providers, and brokers. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

About LM Funding America

LM Funding America, Inc. operates as a specialty finance company. It provides funding to nonprofit community associations (Associations) primarily located in the state of Florida, as well as in the states of Washington, Colorado, and Illinois. The company offers funding to Associations by purchasing their rights under delinquent accounts that are selected by the Associations arising from unpaid Association assessments. It is also involved in the business of purchasing delinquent accounts on various terms tailored to suit each Association's financial needs, including under its New Neighbor Guaranty program. LM Funding America, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Tampa, Florida.

