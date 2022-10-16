Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) Price Target Cut to C$40.00

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Raymond James from C$45.00 to C$40.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 54.80% from the company’s previous close.

POU has been the topic of several other reports. ATB Capital cut their price target on Paramount Resources from C$42.00 to C$40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Paramount Resources from C$45.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on Paramount Resources from C$45.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Paramount Resources from C$47.50 to C$43.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, CIBC dropped their target price on Paramount Resources from C$40.00 to C$37.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$38.75.

Paramount Resources Price Performance

Shares of POU opened at C$25.84 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$27.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$30.47. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.65 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.12, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.40. Paramount Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$19.11 and a fifty-two week high of C$40.73.

About Paramount Resources

Paramount Resources ( TSE:POU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported C$1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.09 by C$0.15. The company had revenue of C$536.20 million for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Paramount Resources will post 7.2199994 earnings per share for the current year.

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company's principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. It also invests in public and private corporations.

Featured Articles

