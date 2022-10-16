Parex Resources (OTCMKTS:PARXF) Price Target Cut to C$36.00

Parex Resources (OTCMKTS:PARXF – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$38.00 to C$36.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

PARXF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Parex Resources from C$42.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Parex Resources from C$34.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of PARXF stock opened at $15.17 on Friday. Parex Resources has a 12-month low of $13.25 and a 12-month high of $23.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.95.

About Parex Resources

Parex Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, production of oil and natural gas in Colombia. The company holds interests in onshore exploration and production blocks totaling approximately 6,521,632 gross acres. As of December 31, 2021, it had proved plus probable reserves of 198,825 million barrels of oil equivalent.

